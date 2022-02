A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada has forced several schools across Greater Montreal to close Friday morning.

The agency is warning commuters to "adjust your driving with changing road conditions" as "rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations."

Visibility may also be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Here is a list of the school closures:

School boards and service centres:

Eastern Townships School Board

English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson School Board

New Frontiers School Board

Riverside School Board

Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier School Board

Centre de services scolaire des Affluents

Centre de services scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries

Centre de services scolaire des Laurentides

Centre de services scolaire des Patriotes

Centre de services scolaire de Saint-Hyacinthe

Centre de services scolaire des Samares

Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs

Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin

Centre de services scolaire de Montréal

Centre de services scolaire Pointe de l'ile

Schools:

Académie internationale Charles-Lemoyne, Sainte-Catherine campus

Académie internationale Charles-Lemoyne, Longueuil-Saint-Lambert campus

CEGEP de Sorel-Tracy

Centennial Academy

Collège Charlemagne (elementary: no school, high school: online learning)

Collège Charles-Lemoyne

Collège Jean de la Mennais

Collège Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

Collège Reine-Marie

Collège Stanislas

École Bilingue Notre-Dame de Sion

École Charles-Perrrault

Faith Christian Academy

Giant Steps

Greaves Adventist Academy

Hebrew Foundation School

Kells Academy (Online learning)

Lower Canada College

North Star Academy Laval

Selwyn House School

St. George's elementary and high schools

The Study

Vanguard School (elementary: online learning, high school: closed)

Villa Maria

Daycares and more: