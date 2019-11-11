MONTREAL – A thick layer of snow, combined with cold temperatures, is making for treacherous driving conditions on Tuesday morning, authorities warn.

The snow began falling on Monday night, accumulating on roads and sidewalks.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Greater Montreal region.

“Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected. The morning commute is expected to be especially challenging due to quickly accumulating snow on roads," the weather agency stated.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) also urging caution on the roads during the snowfall.

La #neige s’intensifie. Continuez à faire preuve de #prudence dans vos déplacements et n’oubliez pas d’adapter votre conduite aux conditions hivernales actuelles.#sécuritéroutière pic.twitter.com/V6uVahRhui — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) November 12, 2019

After some Montrealers scrambled to change their winter tires Monday, Mayor Valérie Plante suggested anyone who has yet to book their appointments should stay off the road during the storm or take public transit.

“I know it’s not easy to ask, but ultimately for people’s security, take the bus, take the Metro,” she said.

The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) warned on its website that failing to drive carefully in a snow storm could result in a $60 fine and two demerit points.

“In winter, drivers must adapt their driving to weather and road conditions. Under the Highway Safety Code, drivers must slow down when visibility is reduced as a result of darkness, fog, rain or other precipitation, or when the roadway is slippery or not completely cleared,” the agency cautioned.

Check the road conditions on the SAAQ website before going outside.

Additionally, drivers can be fined $100 to $200 for failing to clear snow from a windshield. The agency referred to the practice as “driving a ‘mobile igloo.’”

Drivers should also be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. If a car’s exhaust pipe is buried in the snow, harmful gases could build up inside the vehicle’s cabin.

“Carbon monoxide is an insidious gas, as it is odourless. It spreads through the passenger compartment of a vehicle without being noticed. That’s why it’s important to always clear the snow off of your vehicle before getting in. That way, you can ensure that the exhaust pipe is clear and that the air circulating inside the vehicle is clean,” the SAAQ wrote.