Snowdon toy store closing; owner blames new bus lane
A beloved toy store in Montreal's Snowdon neighbourhood is closing in June and going online-only.
After being in operation for more than seven decades, the owner of Jack & Jill says a new bus lane is hurting business.
"My sales have dropped probably 25 per cent or more," Barbara Vininsky, 73, told CTV News.
The reserved bus lane, which opened in November 2022, is directly in front of the store on Queen Mary Road.
Customers can't park there from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. -- prime time for Vininsk's young clientele.
"[Parents] tell the kids, you know, there's no place to park. How many times can they go around? 'We'll come another day,' and they just go home," she explained.
Customer Marissa Frishman said she's noticed the change.
"The parking is somewhat difficult, and we know that it's tough for people to get here during the school hours," she said.
Vininsky and other proprietors in the area previously opposed the bus lane, fearing it would impact business.
Snowdon city councillor Sonny Moroz voted for the project. He now wants to see what impact it has on the commercial street.
"Detail wise, I agree fully with the bus lane, but I'm asking for a study both economically and on how we can optimize this bus lane," Moroz said.
In a statement, Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa said, "we are saddened by the closure of Jack & Jill."
She said she's aware that the economic context is currently very difficult for local businesses, but added it's worth noting that several new businesses have opened on Queen Mary Road since the addition of the bus lane.
But for Vininsky, the decision has caused lasting damage.
"To me, [Kasoki Katahwa] and her administration have pushed us out of business."
Vininsky says she'll cherish the next few months at Jack & Jill, which her family has run for generations.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 officers, 1 first responder shot and killed at the scene of a domestic call in Minnesota
Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to a law enforcement association.
Israel strikes across Gaza as U.S. says it will block another cease-fire resolution at the UN
Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 18 people overnight into Sunday, according to medics and witnesses, as the United States said it would veto another draft UN cease-fire resolution.
Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
'Always a reason to buy beauty': Young shoppers keep cosmetics hot despite inflation
Leonard Lauder — heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics empire — coined the term "lipstick effect" in the early aughts, when many countries were in the throes of a recession, to describe the way customers with less to spend were still willing to splurge on a small item.
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Over 400 detained in Russia as country mourns the death of Alexei Navalny, Putin's fiercest foe
Over 400 people were detained in Russia while paying tribute to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died at a remote Arctic penal colony, a prominent rights group reported Sunday.
Homeless N.L. man lives on $175 a month. Federal housing monitor says it’s not enough
People on government income support programs are increasingly ending up in tents or homeless encampments, community workers said as they applauded Canada’s housing advocate's recent call to boost minimum wages and social assistance rates.
Trump hawks US$399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con,' a day after US$355M ruling against him
As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop Saturday, hawking new Trump-branded sneakers at 'Sneaker Con,' a gathering that bills itself as the 'The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth!'
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto police to provide update on pair of shootings in North York
An update is expected from Toronto police today on two shootings in North York that left one person dead and another in critical condition.
-
It's Family Day long weekend. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday
Some businesses will be closed this Monday due to the Family Day long weekend. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday.
-
OHL player Connor Lockhart returns after police investigation, 'indefinite suspension'
Connor Lockhart, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player who was under investigation by both police and the league, returned to the Oshawa Generals lineup Saturday night following the conclusion of those investigations.
Atlantic
-
Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
-
Prime Minister appoints new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia
In a news release on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced the appointment of the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason as a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) and the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division).
-
Halifax gears up for Juno awards with sign unveiling
The 2024 Juno Awards organizing committee has partnered with the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission to put up a massive sign to kick off early Juno celebrations.
London
-
Family Day 2024: Here's what's open and closed in London — and some fun things to do
Family Day is Feb. 19 and the City of London is sharing what you need to know before the long weekend and fun activities for you and your loved ones to take part in.
-
Vacant structure destroyed by 'suspicious' overnight fire in London
Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, London fire crews responded to the 400 block of Oxford Street West where they found a vacant barn-like structure engulfed in flames.
-
Organizers pull the plug on event meant to fill void of cancelled Home County festival
After Family Shows Canada announced it would host the London Music and Art Festival in July, organizers have now pulled the plug on the event due to backlash over similarities to the Home County Music & Art Festival.
Northern Ontario
-
Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
-
More anti-worker violence alleged on northern Ont. picket line: CUPE
The Canadian Union of Public Employees is condemning reports of more acts of violence against striking municipal workers in Black-River Matheson and called out the Ontario Government for allowing the use of ‘scabs.’
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Calgary
-
Jones opens final Scotties Tournament of Hearts appearance with 7-5 victory as 22-year-old Saskatchewan skip Ackerman shines in the clutch
Manitoba's Jennifer Jones opened her 18th and final Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a 7-5 victory Saturday over Nova Scotia's Heather Smith.
-
Alberta First Nations seek answers on carbon capture and storage plans
Seven Alberta First Nations have banded together to seek answers as industry and government move on billion-dollar plans to inject and store millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases underneath or adjacent to their traditional lands.
-
Gu comes through with golden show in super pipe
Thousands of people crammed onto the hill at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park Saturday night to snap pictures and scream in support of Eileen Gu.
Kitchener
-
Unions want Conestoga College's president to step down over derogatory comments
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Cambridge Friday morning has died from their injuries.
-
One person taken to hospital after fire in Kitchener
Emergency services were called to the Joseph Street and David Street area just before noon.
Vancouver
-
Man shot in Abbotsford carjacking, suspects arrested after manhunt in Coquitlam
A man was shot during a vehicle robbery in Abbotsford Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
Serious crash closes Highway 1 in Burnaby
A section of Highway 1 eastbound in Burnaby is expected to remain mostly closed throughout Sunday morning due to a serious overnight crash.
-
Winnipeg Jets beat Vancouver Canucks 4-2 in hard-hitting, chippy affair
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele summed up his team's 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks as "an absolute blast."
Edmonton
-
Alberta First Nations seek answers on carbon capture and storage plans
Seven Alberta First Nations have banded together to seek answers as industry and government move on billion-dollar plans to inject and store millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases underneath or adjacent to their traditional lands.
-
Jones opens final Scotties Tournament of Hearts appearance with 7-5 victory as 22-year-old Saskatchewan skip Ackerman shines in the clutch
Manitoba's Jennifer Jones opened her 18th and final Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a 7-5 victory Saturday over Nova Scotia's Heather Smith.
-
Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
Windsor
-
Family Day 2024: Here's what's open and closed in Windsor — and some fun things to do
A comprehensive guide to what will be open and closed in Windsor for Family Day on Feb. 19. We've also provided a list of fun things to do that day.
-
Alleged impaired driver in Thamesville attempts to trick police by pretending to be passenger
A Belle River man was arrested and transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters.
-
Town of Essex hosts 2024 Ontario Lifeguard Championships for the first time
Dozens of competitors spent the weekend rescuing "victims" in mock scenarios during the 2024 Ontario Lifeguard Championships in Essex, Ont.
Regina
-
Suspect in Regina church fire arrested
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after setting fire to a church earlier this month.
-
Regina police issue fentanyl and carfentanil advisory
Regina police have issued a fentanyl and carfentanil advisory, noting the heightened risk of overdose and death.
-
Four Sask. egg brands recalled over possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.
Ottawa
-
Lanes closed on Highway 401 east of Brockville, Ont. due to pileup
Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers that westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed east of Brockville because of a pileup.
-
SNOW SQUALL WATCH
SNOW SQUALL WATCH Whiteout conditions possible in Ottawa Sunday as snow falls
A snow squall watch is in effect for Ottawa Sunday, with forecasters saying heavy snow could reduce visibility at times.
-
'We recommend walking over skating': Rideau Canal Skateway reopens Sunday with poor ice conditions
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopened Sunday in time for the last days of Winterlude, but the National Capital Commission is warning of poor ice quality.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
-
Four Sask. egg brands recalled over possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.
-
Winter Shines Festival brings warmth to downtown Saskatoon
Both Saskatoon and its winter shine with the Nutrien Winter Shines Festival.