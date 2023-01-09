Snowboard Cross World Cup cancelled at Ste. Anne ski resort
The Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort is back in operation Monday, but the upcoming Battle Royal: FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup has been cancelled.
The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said Monday that "due to general technical problems of the resort and together with warm temperatures and rain, the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup in Mt. St. Anne (CAN) scheduled 3rd - 5th February, 2023 has to be cancelled."
Event organizer Canada Snowboard is currently working with the FIS to evaluate the possibility of hosting the competition during the current season, the FIS said.
The Regie du batiment du Quebec authorized the restart of four of Sainte-Anne's aerial lifts on Sunday after forcing five lifts to close on Dec. 16 after a gondola fell on Dec. 10.
The ski resort is near Beaupre in the Quebec City region and 26 day trails are now up and running.
Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'
Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.
As 'Three Amigos' meet in Mexico, experts call on leaders for North American vision
Trade experts and business leaders hope the continent's leaders have a unified vision for North America as the so-called "Three Amigos" gather this week in Mexico City.
Prince Harry accuses royals of complicity in Meghan's pain
Prince Harry has accused the Royal Family of being complicit in his wife Meghan's anguish, claiming his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had leaked private conversations to the media in order to burnish her own reputation.
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
Workers in China clash with police after reported layoffs at COVID-19 test maker
Workers at a Chinese factory making COVID-19 test kits clashed with police over the weekend after their managers apparently told them to go on vacation early, a move that effectively terminated their employment without notice, according to social media posts and videos reviewed by CNN.
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisers in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts, has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.
Mystery of why Roman buildings have survived so long has been unravelled, scientists say
Roman concrete, in many cases, has proven to be longer-lasting than its modern equivalent. Now, scientists behind a new study say they have uncovered the mystery ingredient that allowed the Romans to make their construction material so durable.
Watchdog group asks FEC to investigate embattled New York Rep. George Santos' campaign finances
A campaign watchdog group is filing a complaint Monday with the U.S. Federal Election Commission, accusing newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of concealing the source of more than US$700,000 that the New York Republican plowed into his election bid.
Six people injured in 8-vehicle collision involving school bus on Hwy. 403 ramp in Oakville
Six people have been taken to hospital following a serious multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a vacuum truck on Highway 403 in Oakville.
Calls to open more warming centres grow as second unhoused person dies in Toronto
Dozens of faith leaders are launching a city-wide campaign today to demand more warming centres be opened immediately in Toronto.
Ontario man pleads guilty to transporting two people into the U.S. across the Niagara River
An Ontario man has pleaded guilty to transporting two people across the Niagara River into the United States nearly four years ago.
Remains found in P.E.I. those of N.B. teen who fell off fishing boat: RCMP
Police say human remains found in Prince Edward Island in September are those of a teenage boy who fell off a fishing boat in New Brunswick in August.
'We will not forgive': Crowd gathers in Halifax for PS-752 anniversary
Emotions were high Sunday as community members in Halifax came together to commemorate the lives of those who died in flight PS-752 three years ago.
Cape Breton woman hopes to transform inherited property into affordable housing
A Cape Breton woman who inherited some prime waterfront property is reaching out to developers to build an apartment complex on the land to help with the affordable housing crisis in the area.
Motor vehicle collision kills pedestrian Saturday evening
London Police closed Oxford Street in both directions between Maitland Street and Waterloo Street Saturday evening due to a fatal motor vehicle collision
Cut wires leave Owen Sound residents scrambling without internet or cable
Ten homes scrambled to entertain themselves after their TV cable and internet lines were mysteriously severed.
'It's not fair': Businesses frustrated with partnership between LCBO and Uber Eats
Giuseppe Marchesini, the owner of a restaurant in Little Italy, is worried about how the alcohol-delivery partnership between the LCBO and Uber Eats will impact his bottom-line.
BREAKING | Shelter in place for Henvey Inlet First Nation due to 'armed and dangerous' man
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a 'shelter in place' for Henvey Inlet First Nation, about 85 kilometres north of Parry Sound, Monday morning.
Sudbury police investigating after woman was approached by two men in van
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help after an incident of 'stranger danger' in the New Sudbury area of the city.
High school in New Liskeard closed following threat
The District School Board Ontario North East confirms the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a threat against one of its high schools in the Temiskaming Shores area.
Alberta to reveal affordability payment plan details
The Alberta government is scheduled to announce details of its plan to provide up to $600 over the next six months to certain Albertans.
Cartel violence near Mazatlan didn't stop beers by the pool: Albertans
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico returned home Saturday night after a wave of cartel violence erupted in the country this week, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
-
WEATHER | Calgary's mild 5-day forecast
A quiet, warm week for Calgary.
Honouring late captain, baggage cart cancels Flair flight, K-W businesses close: Top stories of the week
A new tradition in honour of a late junior hockey captain, a baggage cart that cancelled a Flair flight, and a Guelph councillor's tiny home rental round out the top stories of the week.
Driver caught going 160 km/h on Hwy. 401 with wife and kids in vehicle: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver they say was going well over the speed limit on Hwy. 401.
K-W for Iran calls for action during Flight PS752 anniversary
Organizers from the group 'K-W for Iran' are joining many others across Canada calling for action on the anniversary of the Flight PS752 tragedy.
'Abusive, unfair, cruel': Scathing B.C. court decision slams wrongful dismissal of senior
A B.C. senior has been awarded more than $200,000 in a wrongful dismissal case, with the judge describing the employer's conduct as abusive, vicious, cruel, and profoundly harmful.
East Vancouver couple repeatedly targeted by nighttime tire slasher
The first time an East Vancouver couple had tires slashed on both of their vehicles, they figured it was a random crime. But now that it's happened six times, they fear they are being targeted.
LIVE @ 10:30 | Details to come Monday on $600 relief for Alberta families, seniors, most vulnerable: government
The provincial government will reveal on Monday the details of a plan to provide $600 in relief to Alberta families, seniors and the most vulnerable.
-
Alta. mental health and addiction minister criticized for sharing 'false' info on homelessness
A now-deleted tweet shared by Alberta's mental health and addiction minister's official account has some saying he was promoting "false information."
-
University of Windsor remembers lives lost in Flight 752 tragedy
A memorial event is honouring members of the University of Windsor community who died in the January 2020 crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after its takeoff in Tehran.
Man tries to take victim’s money at Wallaceburg bank ATM: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say a fight broke out after a man tried to take a victim’s money at a bank machine in Wallaceburg.
Leamington disturbance results in weapon charges
A 58-year-old Leamington man is facing weapons charges after a disturbance.
Welcome back Bedard: Pats' captain records new personal best in return from World Juniors
Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard recorded four goals and two assists for a new career-high in Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen at the Brandt Centre.
Man faces 5 charges after multiple collisions on Ring Road: Regina police
A driver in Regina is facing five charges following a string of collisions on Ring Road.
Homebuyers hope 'patience pays off' as prices drop, recession predictions loom
Some prospective buyers have lamented the torrid pace Canada's real estate market has moved at in recent years. But many feel 2023 may be the year their luck changes.
Part of Ottawa LRT shut down for fifth straight day
Ottawa light rail passengers are dealing with a fifth straight day of disrupted commutes on Monday with part of the system still shut down.
Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting in Carlington
Ottawa police are asking for anyone who witnessed a shooting in the Carlington area to come forward.
Sask. RCMP arrest one following lockdown on Cowessess First Nation
A lockdown on Cowessess First Nation has been lifted following the arrest of a suspect by Saskatchewan RCMP.
$700K home, $79K in cash seized following drug trafficking bust: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged two men and a woman and seized a variety of property and cash after a drug trafficking investigation.
First detection of new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 reported in Sask.
The first detections of a new Omicron sublineage were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.