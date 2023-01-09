Snowboard Cross World Cup cancelled at Ste. Anne ski resort

The Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort is back in operation Monday, but the upcoming Battle Royal: FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup has been cancelled.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said Monday that "due to general technical problems of the resort and together with warm temperatures and rain, the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup in Mt. St. Anne (CAN) scheduled 3rd - 5th February, 2023 has to be cancelled."

Event organizer Canada Snowboard is currently working with the FIS to evaluate the possibility of hosting the competition during the current season, the FIS said.

The Regie du batiment du Quebec authorized the restart of four of Sainte-Anne's aerial lifts on Sunday after forcing five lifts to close on Dec. 16 after a gondola fell on Dec. 10.

The ski resort is near Beaupre in the Quebec City region and 26 day trails are now up and running.