MONTREAL -- A white Christmas could happen in 2021 in parts of Quebec.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday saying the Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Beauharnois, Mont-Orford-Lake Memphremagog, and Sherbrooke areas could receive between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow by Sunday morning with heavy snow forecast for Saturday afternoon.

"Quickly accumulating snow could make travel difficult locally," the statement reads. "Visibilities could be suddenly reduced at times in the heavy snow."

The Montreal area may get as much as 10 centimetres of snow Saturday night, and temperatures are not expected to exceed freezing for the entire week.