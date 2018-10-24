

CTV Montreal





The first snow storm of the season could bring 15 to 25 cm of snow to the Gaspé.

Meteorologists expect the first flakes will fall on Wednesday morning , and will continue falling through Thursday.

There's a good chance much of the snow could melt as soon as it hits the ground, or fall as rain close to the river.

Snow warnings were issued for Sainte Anne des Monts, Grande Riviere, Mont Albert, Murdochville, Forillon National Park, and storm surge warnings are in place for areas close to water.