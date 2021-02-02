MONTREAL -- A low-pressure system coming up from the east coast of the United States is hitting swaths of southern and central Quebec beginning on Tuesday.

Montreal, Lanaudière, the Lower Laurentians and Mauricie region can expect up to 15 centimetres of snow, with gusts of wind up to 70 km/h, causing blowing snow and reduced visibility on the roads.



#Snow is pushing into S QC and will be with us into tonight. #Montreal could see ~15cm and wind gusts up to 70km/h will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility on the roads. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/SxfbgUdBAD — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) February 2, 2021

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the greater Montreal area.



Snow is beginning Tuesday morning over southern and central Quebec and will continue through to Wednesday night, the agency says.

The snow should total about five centimetres over the course of the day, with another five to 10 expected in the evening. The temperature will stay steady near -3 Celsius.

AROUND QUEBEC

Other parts of Quebec will see heavier snowfalls.

Precipitation could total 25 centimetres in Drummondville. In the Granby, Sherbrooke, Lac-Mégantic and Thetford Mines regions, 20 to 40 centimetres are expected; a winter storm warning has been issued for these sectors.

Quebec City is forecasted to receive similar quantities, and Environment Canada added a storm surge warning for the region on Tuesday. Higher-than-normal water levels and large waves on the St. Lawrence River could cause coastal overflows.

Eastern Quebec will also be hit hard, as snow, strong winds and blowing snow are forecasted for several areas beginning Tuesday evening. Between 20 and 40 centimetres are expected for that part of the province, with the exception of parts of the tip of the Gaspé Peninsula, where snowfall could exceed 50 centimetres. These weather conditions will continue into Wednesday.

On the Upper North Shore, the forecast calls for 20 to 35 centimetres of snow, while sectors further east on the North Shore will be affected by 30 to 50 centimetres.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021. With reporting from CTV News Montreal.