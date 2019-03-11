Featured Video
Snow removal operations begin tonight and are expected to take four days
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 5:25PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 11, 2019 5:54PM EDT
The city's snow removal operations begin Monday evening.
As of 7 p.m., 3,000 workers are taking to the streets and sidewalks. The job should take four days to complete, say city officials.
Warmer temperatures are expected for most of this week, but it's still necessary to remove the most recent snowfall.
“We're still removing it because when you walk outside you realize how much snow there is in the street and on the sidewalks and we want to make sure the manholes are not congested or blocked, so we want to minimize the big lakes that happen at intersections,” explained Mayor Valerie Plante.
Environment Canada is also reminding homeowners to clear snow from their roofs.
