Snow loading operation number five has begun this weekend in Montreal and will run until Monday night.

The first areas plows and loaders will hit include hospitals, public transit systems and major arteries.

Clearing operations are already underway, and close to 2,200 snow removal vehicles will be in action to clear, load and remove the snow throughout the weekend after around 20 centimetres fell on the city on Friday.

The operation will cover around 10,000 kilometres of streets, sidewalks and bicycle paths.

The following measures are in place this weekend:

7,842 free incentive parking spaces, mostly available at night;

A rapid removal of parking bans once loading is completed in order to limit the periods of parking bans;

Special attention to sidewalks to facilitate active travel;

Increased interventions by the mobility squad to clear the public domain of any furniture or equipment that could cause machinery breakdowns that slow down operations and special surveillance around construction sites to punish illegal snow dumping on public roads.

Maps of free parking spaces and the removal opeartions are available on the City of Montreal's website.