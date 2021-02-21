MONTREAL -- Expect puddles, balmy breezes, and cloudy skies in Montreal, as temperatures hover around freezing through the week.

With sunny conditions to close off the weekend on Sunday, temperatures will sit around -9° with the wind chill through the afternoon, falling to -16° overnight.

On Monday, expect a light snowfall and 40 km/h winds through the morning before temperatures warm to -1° in the afternoon, though the windchill will make it feel more like -7°. Flurries are expected overnight.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy, with mild temperatures sitting at 0°.

In a change of pace from what has felt like unending snowfall in February, showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, with periods of rain and snow through the day, and temperatures shifting from a high of 3° and a low of 0°.

Conditions will be back to normal on Thursday, with more snow and a high of 0°, dipping down to a low of -14°.

Sunny skies will return in time for the weekend on Friday, with a high of -4° and cloudy periods overnight.

On Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud, and a high of 1°.