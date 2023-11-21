Snow likely to pile up in Montreal Tuesday night

A massive storm system affecting U.S. travel will push into southern Quebec this evening, ahead of American Thanksgiving.

Clouds will gradually thicken across southern Quebec through Tuesday afternoon, and snow is expected to push in on Tuesday evening. Some patchy freezing rain could also mix in, mainly south of Montreal.

Montreal, the Ottawa Valley, the Laurentians, the Eastern Townships and Quebec City regions could all see about 10 centimetres of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Travel is expected to be difficult, especially for motorists who don’t have their winter tires on yet.

The Wednesday morning commute is expected to be messy, as snow changes to rain.

Wet weather is expected to ease in time for the Grey Cup parade. However, clouds and a few spotty showers are still possible through the day on Wednesday.

Conditions will gradually clear through the end of the week, but temperatures are expected to drop. Daytime highs on Friday and Saturday will stay below the freezing mark. The normal high for this time in November is 4 degrees, while the normal overnight low is -3.