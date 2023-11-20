Snow is on the way to southwestern Quebec

Commuters across southwestern Quebec should plan to give themselves a little extra time to get to work on Wednesday as some snow is expected to be moving in.

After a sunny start to the week, a system approaching from the west could bring in a few clouds throughout the day Tuesday.

Snow is expected to push through southwestern Quebec that evening, and accumulations are expected overnight into Wednesday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for north of the Saint Lawrence River, with up to 10 cm of snow expected to fall.

Montreal could see up to eight cm, which will likely impact the morning drive on Wednesday.

However, temperatures are expected to quickly climb above the freezing mark, with the snow then changing to rain during the morning hours.

The rest of the week should feature dry conditions, with a few flurries in the long-range forecast.