MONTREAL -- Montreal is nestled under a blanket of snow and that includes almost all of its roads.

According to the City of Montreal website, while a snow clearing operation began at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, just two per cent of the snow has been removed thus far as of 12 p.m.

In a statement released Friday city officials said they hope ot make substantial progress throughout Saturday.

"More than 3,000 employees and nearly 2,200 snow removal vehicles will begin operations on the 10,000 km of streets and sidewalks tomorrow," the city stated. "Hospitals, public transit networks and major arteries will be prioritized."

City officials note this will be the fifth snow clearing operation of the 2019-2020 season.

DANGEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS

Authorities are warning Quebecers to drive carefully, saying more than 1,250 car accidents were reported throughout the province on Friday.

Deputy Public Security Minister Andree Laforest noted among the accidents were several pileups, including one in St-Hyacinthe involving 70 vehicles.

There were two other major multiple collision sites, one in the Quebec City region and another in Chaudiere-Appalaches, according to the Surete du Quebec. The former involved about 20 vehicles on Highway 40. No major injuries were reported.

The latter occurred on Highway 73 in Levis, where one person was seriously injured.

Police warned the public to plan their trips carefully and to postpone most unnecessary trips.

#Conduitehivernale | L'accumulation de neige sur la chaussée pourrait rendre vos déplacements difficiles ce matin. Redoublez de prudence sur les routes. Si vos enfants sont en congé forcé, profitez-en pour jouer dans la neige avec eux plutôt que de prendre le décor! pic.twitter.com/gArAYoj500 — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) February 7, 2020

FLIGHTS DELAYED

Meanwhile, dozens of flights heading in and out of Montreal's Trudeau Airport have been cancelled due to the intensity of Friday's winter storm.

Track your departure flights here, and your arrivals here.