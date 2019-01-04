The City of Montreal is opening its snow disposal sites as several boroughs are set to begin a clearing operation on Friday.

The city said that given the uneven fall of precipitation on the island, some streets are already clear while others have large accumulations of snow.

The operation is set to take place in the following boroughs:

  • Ahuntsic-Cartierville
  • Anjou
  • Lachine
  • Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
  • Montreal North
  • Pierrefonds-Roxboro
  • Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-Aux-Trembles
  • St-Laurent
  • St-Leonard