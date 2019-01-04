

CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal has opened its snow disposal sites as several boroughs began a clearing operation on Friday.

Partial snow clearing operations began at 7 a.m. in a handful of boroughs across the island of Montreal after the approximately five centimetres of snow that fell overnight.

The city said that given the uneven fall of precipitation on the island, some streets are already clear while others have large accumulations of snow.

The operation is taking place in the following boroughs:

Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Anjou

Lachine

Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Montreal North

Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-Aux-Trembles

St-Laurent

St-Leonard

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said those boroughs asked for snow removal over areas where they felt it was required.

It doesn't mean, however, that other boroughs haven't been cleared, he said – workers are still on duty removing snow and ice.

“It's very difficult. The temperature swings. It's very cold outside. The salt doesn't have any effect when it's minus -10C, so those are quite challenging for our crews,” said Sabourin.

Montrealers are encouraged to download the Info-Neige Mtl app, which allows drivers to see which roads are clear and which are being worked on.

Residents can also download the Montreal Resident Services app where they can make reports and take photos of roads that need to be cleared.