Snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday as freezing temperatures hit

After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snow of the season.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for the Montreal area with up to 10 centimetres possible. Areas east of the city are under snowfall warnings. The Quebec City region could see 10 to 15 cm of snow. While the Eastern Townships is expecting a whopping 15 to 25 cm.

Snow is coming to Montreal and Quebec this week with weather warnings in effect in some regions of the province.

The system is moving up from the United States and brought snow to parts of Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma on Monday.

Radar and satellite images for Quebec weather.

Snow is expected to move into Montreal in time for the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

Futurecast

Steady snow will continue through midday.

The futurecast for Quebec on Nov. 15, 2022.

Commuters will likely continue to see snow fall dursnowfallfternoon rush-hour on Wednesday, with snow tapering off during the evening hours.

Environment Canada is warning motorists to be prepared to adapt to changing road conditions, especially ahead of the December 1st winter tire deadline.

Futurecast for Quebec on Nov. 15, 2022.

Southern Quebec will continue to see a colder-than-normal weather pattern through the end of the week and into the weekend with a risk of scattered flurries on and off.

Seven-day forecast for Montreal.

NORMAL HIGH: 5 C

NORMAL LOW: -3 C