MONTREAL -- Snow - and a lot of it - is on the way to the Greater Montreal area, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement, noting that snow is expected to fall over southern Quebec starting Thursday morning.

Total snowfall amounts could vary depending on changes in the weather, but are expected to be between 15 and 25 cm through to Saturday morning, the agency notes.

Some parts of the Eastern Townships could receive up to 35 centimetres of snow. Freezing rain could also hit areas near the American border, making travel difficult.

"This scenario could change by the time the system arrives, given the uncertainty of its track," Environment Canada stated. "The track will be a determining factor for precipitation types and amounts."

STAYING SAFE IN THE WINTER

During snow and freezing rain, conditions can get slippery, so make sure to be careful when heading outside. Experts advise using traction aids such as crampons to avoid falling on slippery surfaces and injuring yourself.

Government officials also suggest not driving when freezing rain is in the forecast, unless absolutely necessary.

“Even a small amount of freezing rain can make roads extremely slippery,” officials say. “Wait several hours after freezing rain ends so that road maintenance crews have enough time to spread sand or salt on icy roads.”

If you do have to head somewhere, make sure to adjust your driving to the road conditions by slowing down and avoiding sudden manoeuvres.

"In the winter, the space between you and the vehicle in front of you should be greater [than in the summer]. In severe conditions, you should be able to count up to six seconds or more," CAA-Quebec explains. "The longer the following distance, the more time you will have to make the right decision in an emergency situation."

As always, make sure to clear your car of any ice and snow before driving.