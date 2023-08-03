SNC-Lavalin beats earnings expectations as engineering services in hot demand in U.S.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. raised its financial forecast for the year on the heels of healthy organic revenue growth, as the company chipped away at a costly backlog of big, over-budget rail contracts.
On Thursday, the engineering firm projected organic revenue growth of between 12 and 15 per cent in 2023, more than doubling its previous prediction of between five and seven per cent.
The second-quarter figures underwrite SNC's confidence. Its engineering services saw 25.1 per cent organic growth year over year to $1.47 billion in revenue, accounting for more than two-thirds of the company's total revenue.
SNC hit organic revenue growth "out of the park," said Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier in a note to investors.
Overall services bookings climbed nine per cent year over year to a record-high backlog of $12.4 billion, fuelled by demand for SNC's engineering services in the United States.
"In the U.S., we continue to reap the benefits of our increased foothold in the market and the government's commitment to infrastructure spending," CEO Ian Edwards told analysts on a conference call, describing the opportunities south of the border as "plentiful."
Edwards pointed to the massive funding injection from the U.S. government via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. He also cited "key wins this quarter" related to electric vehicle battery plants.
The ongoing demand has prompted SNC to hire 2,400 employees since the start of the year, Edwards said.
Meanwhile, the company's challenges with so-called lump-sum turnkey (LSTK) projects took less of a toll on its finances than in previous years, as the segment posted a loss of $13 million before interest and taxation versus $37 million a year earlier and consensus forecasts of $19 million in losses.
SNC knocked another $96 million off its LSTK backlog from three months earlier, reducing it to a still hefty $422 million -- but down from $828 million a year prior.
Under Edwards' stewardship since June 2019, SNC-Lavalin has shifted its focus to engineering and consulting services and away from lump-sum projects -- fixed-price contracts under which companies must pay for any cost overruns themselves. It also sold off the last of its flagging oil and gas businesses in August 2021.
In recent quarters, the three fixed-price construction contracts bearing the bulk of the company's adjusted losses in its LSTK segment were Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown light-rail transit system, Ottawa's Trillium Line and the greater Montreal area's REM light-rail network extension.
"Testing and commissioning on our two Ontario projects is proceeding as scheduled. Our last project, REM, continues to progress well, with the South Shore portion having successfully opened on July 31," said Edwards -- though the inauguration was marred by three disruptions in as many days this week.
"As we finalize the LSTK projects for our clients, we continue to pursue recoveries that are owed to us," he added, citing disputes around extra costs piled on by COVID-19 work hold-ups, supply chain disruptions, inflation and strike action.
On Thursday, SNC reported net income grew to $63.8 million for the three months ended June 30, towering over profits of $1.6 million from the same period the year before.
Revenues rose 14 per cent to $2.13 billion in the second quarter versus $1.87 billion a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings notched 41 cents per share compared with 31 cents per share the year before.
The outcome beat analyst expectations of 30 cents per share, according to financial markets firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:SNC)
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh reaches out, and what else we know about Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Warning issued for energy drink popular with fitness influencers
All flavours of an energy drink popular with fitness influencers and celebrities is under a consumption warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Our bears are real, a Chinese zoo says, denying they are 'humans in disguise'
A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online.
B.C. bear caught on camera stealing golf bag
Early Monday evening, a group of golfers at Westwood Plateau witnessed a black bear remove a golfer’s bag from a cart and drag it into a steep ravine.
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
Man rams car onto sidewalk in South Korea and stabs people; at least 14 hurt
At least 13 people were injured in South Korea on Thursday when a man rammed a car onto a sidewalk, before stepping out of the vehicle and stabbing people inside a shopping mall in the city of Seongnam.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
City of Toronto employee seen pushing protester with car
The City of Toronto is investigating the conduct of one of its employees who was seen pushing his vehicle into a protester at High Park on Wednesday night.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
-
Teenagers missing from Cape Breton travel group believed to be in Halifax
Police say two teenagers from India who went missing from a group travelling in Cape Breton are now in Halifax.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP called in to help with investigation into byelection allegations
Nova Scotia's chief electoral officer has called in the RCMP to help her investigate the provincial Liberal party's conduct in the campaign leading up to a byelection Tuesday.
London
-
Amazon adds to 'recession proof' London, St. Thomas
The mayor of St. Thomas, Ont. said the industrial boom in his city, and areas around it, is creating a stable economic environment for decades to come.
-
Dog blamed for $5,000 kitchen fire in London
Crews were called to the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. west of Wellington Road Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Northern Ontario
-
Alta. driver fell asleep, crashed into police cruiser in northern Ontario
A 63-year-old Alberta driver is charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a police vehicle.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
Calgary
-
Changes to Calgary's Kensington Road could cause a 'slight' change in traffic
Big changes are underway along Kensington Road.
-
Alberta announces pause on renewable energy, citing rural concerns
Alberta's United Conservative government is announcing a pause on all approvals of large renewable energy projects.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener neurologist charged with 50 counts of sexual assault testifies about breast, pelvic exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients testified about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on Thursday morning.
-
RECIPES
RECIPES | Panini sandwiches for the long weekend
Kick back this long weekend with these recipes from cookbook author Emily Richards.
-
WRDSB investigating conduct of trustee
Though the person under investigation has not been identified by the school board, trustee Mike Ramsey took to social media Monday to issue a statement saying that a code of conduct complaint had been filed against him.
Vancouver
-
B.C. port dispute: Workers hold union vote to determine fate of deal
A union vote among British Columbia port workers is underway to determine the fate of a deal with employers that could bring their long-running industrial dispute to an end.
-
New route, same celebration: What to expect at the 2023 Vancouver Pride Parade
Pride celebrations will look different in Vancouver this year, with a new route planned for the festival’s biggest parade to date.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe
The Vancouver Whitecaps acquired Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe via transfer from Turkish side Hatayspor on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton downtown business association launching night patrol teams to combat crime, social issues
The Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA) is launching a new initiative to help Edmontonians feel safer in the core overnight.
-
Alberta announces pause on renewable energy, citing rural concerns
Alberta's United Conservative government is announcing a pause on all approvals of large renewable energy projects.
-
Paint thrown on homeless man sleeping in Spruce Grove park: police
Police are looking for a person or persons who threw paint on a homeless man and his belongings in Spruce Grove.
Windsor
-
Police bust international stolen vehicle operation, 279 charges laid
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 23 people are facing a combined 279 charges after police recovered 138 stolen vehicles and seized an immense amount of drugs worth $506,000 following a 16-month investigation.
-
Investing in DER: How Essex non-Profit is reducing utility bills and cutting energy consumption
Four homes have undergone what’s called a ‘deep energy retrofit,’ thanks to funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).
-
‘A lot of really good talent’ descends on Windsor golf course for PGA Canada event
The Windsor Championship starts Thursday at Ambassador Golf course with 150 golfers.
Regina
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Regina homicide
Police are searching Canada-wide for the suspect in Regina's fifth homicide of 2023.
-
Short-lived Regina homeless encampment at Taylor Field site shut down
The City of Regina moved quickly to shut down a new homeless encampment beginning to form at the old site of Taylor Field.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Regina
A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH | Environment Canada warns conditions are favourable for a possible tornado in Ottawa today
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes.
-
Ottawa home prices increase $37,800 year-over-year
The average selling price for a new home in Ottawa increased $37,834 in July compared to a year ago, the first month-over-month increase in home prices in 10 months.
-
City of Ottawa warns of traffic delays during 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend
The city of Ottawa and Ottawa police are warning motorists to expect brief delays on Hwy. 417 and in downtown Ottawa on Saturday for the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event.
Saskatoon
-
Nurse practitioner-led medical clinic opens in Warman
A new nurse practitioner-led clinic in Warman will soon open its doors.
-
Woman charged after allegedly assaulting man with scooter: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police have charged a woman after she allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old man with a scooter.
-
Sask. wildfire smoke forces evacuation of 300 people
A Saskatchewan First Nation has evacuated 300 people to Saskatoon due to wildfire smoke pouring into the community.