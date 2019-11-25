QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann says new measures will be coming next year to combat smoking and vaping.

In a statement Monday, the minister appointed Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, to lead a special task force to come up with stricter regulations.

"With the increasing popularity of vaping products, especially among young people, it is imperative and urgent to quickly implement new, concrete measures,” said McCann.

“This task force group will help us determine the best measures to implement, in a way that is well-adapted to the current reality."

The group will look at Quebec’s tax on nicotine, as well as the accessibility and flavours of vaping products.

It will be made up of representatives from the ministry, as well as lawyers and members of the l'Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) and other partners.

From 2016-2017 in Quebec, the government says 26 per cent of high school students admitted to having already used an electronic cigarette, with 10 per cent saying they’ve used one in the last 30 days.

"Vaping products, whether or not they contain nicotine, can be really dangerous. They pose significant risks to people's health, as evidenced by the dozens of deaths reported in the United States,” Arruda argues.

He is warning young people, pregnant women and former smokers to refrain from vaping. In Quebec, at least three cases of vaping-related lung disease have been confirmed.

Arruda also points out that anyone who regularly uses vaping products should monitor possible symptoms of lung disease, such as coughing, shortness of breath or chest pain, and seek immediate medical attention if necessary.

The task force is expected to submit its final report, with recommendations, by April 2020. The government states certain measures may be put in place before then.