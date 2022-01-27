Certain smoked salmon products are being recalled from a Montreal bakery because they weren’t packaged properly.

Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) issued the recall Thursday concerning products sold at Bagel Beaubien at 828 Beaubien St.

The products were sold thawed and should have been sold frozen, the ministry said.

The affected products listed below were sold until Jan. 27:

Dom Norvegian Fjord brand of smoked steelhead salmon (550g)

Fumoir Grizzly brand of smoked and sliced salmon (70g)

Nanuk brand of Pacific smoked salmon (500g)

People who bought the recalled items are advised to throw them in the garbage or return them to the bakery.

“Even if the affected products show no signs of tampering or suspicious odors, consuming them may pose a health risk,” the ministry said.

There have been no reported illnesses related to the products listed in the recall.