MONTREAL – Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) is warning people not to consume certain Technique Culinaire products as they were “not prepared and packaged in a manner that ensured their safety.”

The items include:

Smoked salmon sold until Nov. 18, 2019;

Bolognese sauce sold until Nov. 18, 2019.

According to the ministry, the smoked salmon was sold refrigerated on a white Styrofoam tray and covered with a transparent, vacuum seal plastic.

The Bolognese sauce was sold at room temperature in a glass mason jar.

Technique Culinaire is working with the ministry to recall the products as a precautionary measure.

“People who own a unit of these products are advised not to consume it. They must either return it to the establishment where they bought it or throw it away,” MAPAQ warns.

“Even if the products in question do not show any sign of deterioration or suspicious odour, consuming them may represent a health risk.”

MAPAQ says it has not received any reported cases of illness associated with the recalled items.