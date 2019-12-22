MONTREAL -- Two of Montreal’s metro lines experienced shutdowns on Sunday night because of the presence of smoke.

The Orange line is shut down between Cote-Vertu and Montmorency. According to the Blue line Twitter account, normal service resumed just after 8:10 p.m. except that no trains are stopping at the Jean-Talon station.

Normal métro service on BLUE line. #stminfo X — Ligne Bleue (@stm_Bleue) December 23, 2019 No trains stopping BLUE line at Jean-Talon station. #stminfo D — Ligne Bleue (@stm_Bleue) December 23, 2019

According to the STM’s Twitter accounts for the Orange line, service is expected to resume at 8:20 p.m. on both lines.