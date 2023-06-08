Smog warnings lifted, but not in Abitibi and Nord-du-Quebec

Smog warnings have been lifted in places like Montreal and Gatineau, but the skies are still smoky in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Nord-du-Québec regions, the areas most affected by ongoing wildfires.

Smog advisories continue in the Rouyn-Noranda, Amos, Val-d'Or, Matagami and Chibougamau regions, even though the advancing flames don't directly threaten some of these areas.

Environment Canada's Thursday forecast does not include significant rain in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Nord-du-Québec regions for several days.

The smog in Montreal on Tuesday gave way to better conditions on Wednesday. In the evening, rain began to fall.

Environment Canada forecasts that skies in Montreal on Thursday and Friday night will be generally cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 8, 2023.