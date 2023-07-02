Smog advisory lifted in Montreal but air quality remains a 'moderate' risk

After days of smokey skies, the smog warning has been lifted in Montreal.

Those four golden words -- "no alerts in effect" -- graced the top of Environment Canada's Montreal webpage Sunday morning.

But that doesn't mean the smoke is undetectable. The city air still appeared hazy in the early hours of the day, but Environment Canada says the risk level has been bumped down to "moderate."

Air quality advisories remain in effect across much of northwestern Quebec, where wildfires continue to burn.

Quebec's forest fire prevention agency, SOPFEU, said Sunday morning that roughly 100 fires were still blazing across the province, 68 of them in the "active zone."

A whopping 3.2 million hectares have burned since the season began, shattering historical records.

NO THUNDERSTORM ADVISORY

It doesn't appear that Saturday night's thunderstorm will make a comeback in Montreal.

Environment Canada forecasts showers on and off throughout the day with a mix of sun and cloud.