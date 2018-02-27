

The Canadian Press





Some small-town mayors in Quebec are upset over a decision by the Desjardins credit-union movement to shut down automated teller machines in several communities.

They are warning the moves will have a devastating impact in their towns.

Denis Legare, the mayor of Notre-Dame-de-la Salette, says there will be no cash available in the western Quebec municipality when the town's ATM is taken out in mid-August.

He adds that cutting the cash flow and asking local merchants to drive 24 kilometres every night to make their nightly deposits in another town is going to kill the municipality.

Legare says the local credit union, which is located in the town hall, was opened in 1943 and is the only place where his residents can do any banking.

Louis-Georges Simard, the mayor of Riviere-Ouelle, a town in the Lower St. Lawrence region, says the banking machine in his town will be pulled out next Monday.

He says while he understands technological change, Desjardins is moving too fast and he's asking for a three-month moratorium.

But a Desjardins spokesman points out that any decisions to remove banking machines -- or service counters -- have been discussed in advance with members of the local credit union.

The company still operates 2,000 ATMs in Quebec and Ontario, but says there no plans to close those in Ontario.