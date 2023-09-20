Small plane lands on Montreal-area highway; pilot suffers minor injuries: police

Quebec provincial police say a pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane landed on Highway 20 in the Montreal area Wednesday afternoon.

The plane landed in the westbound lane of Highway 20 in Boucherville, on Montreal's South Shore, around 1:40 p.m., according to the Sûreté du Québec. There were no collisions with any vehicles reported.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it is investigating the incident.

More details to come.