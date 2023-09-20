Montreal

    • Small plane lands on Montreal-area highway; pilot suffers minor injuries: police

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    Quebec provincial police say a pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane landed on Highway 20 in the Montreal area Wednesday afternoon.

    The plane landed in the westbound lane of Highway 20 in Boucherville, on Montreal's South Shore, around 1:40 p.m., according to the Sûreté du Québec. There were no collisions with any vehicles reported.

    The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it is investigating the incident.

    More details to come.

