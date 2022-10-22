Small plane crashes near Quebec highway, police investigating

A plane carrying two men, one in his thirties and the other in his twenties, crashed on Highway 117 Saturday evening in Rouyn-Noranda, in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

Police from the Sûreté du Québec were called to the scene of the accident around 5:15 p.m.

"The two occupants in the plane were injured, but we do not fear for their lives," said SQ spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

No other passengers were injured. The aircraft also hit a power pole when it fell. Hydro-Quebec website has not reported any resulting power outages.

Police closed all four lanes of Highway 117 at km 594 while investigators surveyed the scene. There does not appear to be a detour set up, motorists should avoid the area.

-- This article by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 22, 2022.