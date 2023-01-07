Small earthquake reported off northwest corner of the Island of Montreal

A small 2.9-magnitude earthquake hit just off the northwest corner of the Island of Montreal on Saturday morning. There were no reported injuries or damage. SOURCE: Earthquakes Canada A small 2.9-magnitude earthquake hit just off the northwest corner of the Island of Montreal on Saturday morning. There were no reported injuries or damage. SOURCE: Earthquakes Canada

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.

Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon