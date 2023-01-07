Small earthquake reported off northwest corner of the Island of Montreal
A small earthquake was reported near the municipality of Pointe-Calumet off the northwest corner of the Island of Montreal on Saturday morning.
Earthquakes Canada reported a 2.9-magnitude earthquake at around 5 a.m. that hit about 10 kilometres underground.
A dozen people reported "feeling it" on Earthquake Canada's site and around three dozen felt it and reported it on the U.S. Geological Survey site.
"Lasted for a second or two," wrote one Twitter user responding to the quake. "Felt like it was a wave that rolled under me, moving from one side of the house to the other."
