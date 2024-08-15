MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Construction hurting businesses in Montreal

    Hundreds of small business owners in Montreal say they are suffering because people can't get to their stores.

    This comes after major construction work began on a 15 km stretch of Jean-Talon and Bélanger streets one month ago to develop part of the city's bike network.

    Work is expected to continue until the spring of 2025.

