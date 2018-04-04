

CTV Montreal





The sleety, slushy mix of weather hitting Quebec on Wednesday convinced several schools to close.

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board cancelled classes for the day at Joliette Elementary, Joliette High School, and Rawdon Elementary School.

Staff are expected to report to work, and daycare services are being provided for regular users.

Multiple school boards in the Quebec City region have also closed.

The storm system coated Montreal with a thin layer of snow before turning to rain before 6 a.m., and rain is expected to continue falling throughout the morning, with periods of rain, possible freezing rain, and snow in the afternoon and evening.

North of the metropolis the storm is bringing snow, and lots of it, with anywhere from 15 to 25 cm expected to fall in a band stretching over the lower Laurentians, central Quebec, and the Gaspé.

The Charlevoix region could see 40 cm of snow accumulating.

Meanwhile flooding is possible in the Eastern Townships where a heavy rainfall warning was posted.

Hydro Meteo is monitoring river levels and said almost every river in Quebec south of the St. Lawrence is at a strong risk of flooding, as is an area near Quebec City and Levis.

The rainfall expected along the Chaudiere river in the Beauce could also cause ice to begin breaking up, along with possible ice jams in some areas.

Quebec's Public Security Minister is advising citizens to pay attention to municipal warnings about possible flooding.