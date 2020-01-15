MONTREAL -- Get ready for a difficult commute Thursday morning, as Environment Canada is warning of snow during rush hour over southwestern Quebec.

"Driving conditions will be hazardous during morning rush hour Thursday in Montreal and its suburbs," the statement read.

Snow is expected to begin at midnight and intensify by early in the morning, with total snowfalls of about 15 centimetres from Montreal to Sherbrooke.

The snow could be accompanied by blowing snow, so adjust your driving conditions accordingly.

SECOND OPERATION IN A WEEK

It'll be the second snowfall in a week and could be taxing for snow clearing operators. Some 11 centimetres of snow fell over the weekend, leading Montreal to clear the roads Monday evening.

The city said it decided to start snow clearing because the precipitation that fell was heavy, compacted and could become difficult to remove if left unattended for too long in freezing temperatures.

SMOG WARNING

In the meantime, a smog warning is also currently in effect until Thursday morning. The maximum air quality health index is at seven, or high risk, on Wednesday and is expected to drop to three, or low risk, on Thursday.

High concentrations of pollutants are expected to persist overnight, which could be harmful to people with respiratory conditions or heart disease. Anyone with these conditions should avoid outdoor exercise until the smog warning is lifted.