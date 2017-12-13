

CTV Montreal





The deadline in install winter tires on cars in Quebec is this Friday – but it doesn’t apply to STM buses.

They don’t use winter tires; they use their own system that includes deepening the grooves on tires to improve traction.

Surprisingly, the transit corporation is not required to have winter tires because they say there’s a gap in the market and those tires simply don’t exist.

Instead, regular tires are modified by Nov. 15 every year to meet STM standards.

“So what we do is we provide our buses with new tires on the front and traction tires for the rear wheels. It is really sort of a homemade recipe but that works for us,” said Philippe Dery of the STM.

It works for the most part – the STM called the 12 minor incidents after the most recent snow storm “normal.”

“In rush hour we have 1,400 buses on the road so unfortunately incidents are bound to happen, but luckily there were only a few of them,” said Dery.

The city said it spreads salt before the snow falls and several times after. Still, multiple buses got stuck, forcing drivers to turn around.

“Unfortunately the one on Cote-des-Neiges happened near a busy intersection where many bus routes came so it had a larger effect overall. It was a normal day for the STM,” said Dery.