Car crashes into bus shelter as snow causes slippery conditions

Two cars collided on Saint Laurent Boulevard Thursday morning as falling snow caused slippery conditions on the roads.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the impact sent one of the vehicles sliding into a bus shelter near the corner of Saint-Viateur Street.

The force says no one was in the shelter at the time, but the structure will need some repairs.

Neither driver was injured.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts about five centimetres of snow should fall Thursday morning before giving way to freezing rain by mid-afternoon.