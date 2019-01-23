

CTV Montreal





The mild temperatures that brought freezing rain to the Montreal area created a slippery mess on every street and made getting around treacherous.

The icy streets led to the closures of schools across the Laurentians, Montreal, and the Eastern Townships.

And just as people living in the Montreal area begin to recover from a blizzard that hit the region over the weekend, they’re going to have to prepare for more nasty weather.

A freezing rain warning is expected to be in effect for in Island of Montreal, Laval and the South Shore until midday Thursday before heading over to Central and Eastern Quebec.

From Wednesday into Thursday 5 to 15 millimetres of rain fell, often turning into ice as it accumulated.

This made walking and driving very difficult and police and authorities reported a large number of crashes and collisions.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday a bus skidded off the road on Gouin Blvd. near Cap Saint Jacques in Pierrefonds, while nearby a dump truck smashed into a Hydro pole.

On Thursday morning the entrances to Highway 15 South from Nuns' Island were closed because of a bus crash.

Many bus routes were re-routed because drivers could not make it up hills. Among the STM bus lines affected are the 107, 94, 45, and 196.

Trains were also affected by the ice, with many lines facing delays of 20 minutes or more on their morning runs.

Don't call for an ambulance

The situation is so bad, with so many people calling for help, that Urgences Santé put out a plea: don't call 9-1-1 unless absolutely necessary.

"Our paramedics and dispatchers will be working furiously [on Thursday]! That is why we are asking that you call 9-1-1 only if a life is in danger," said Urgences Santé.

The agency told people to call the Health information line, Info Santé, at 8-1-1, and to avoid going outside as much as possible.

Deep freeze comes Friday

In Montreal the temperature reached a high of 3 C before 7 a.m. and was expected to slowly fall and reach the freezing point around dinnertime before it could drop to around -8 overnight.

Your forecast for Thursday:

Steady #rain for the AM commute, sloppy on the roads for drivers and pedestrians!

Rain will change to a brief period of light #snow around midday as temps drop.

Drier weather by evening w temps below freezing.@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/qNCAHrHcqF — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) January 24, 2019

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Eastern Townships. With a daytime high of 9C there, as much as 30 millimetres could fall.

“Of course the ground is frozen, so the ground may not be able to absorb all of the rain that about to fall, and we could be looking at localized flooding,” said Graham.

Many streets and street corners are flooded. Lots of puddle hopping today. Please don’t splash the pedestrians. #CJAD800 pic.twitter.com/jRy0gRey21 — Shuyee Lee (@sleeCJAD) January 24, 2019

In Montreal, that rain could turn into a brief period of light snow Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will drop back below the freezing mark on Thursday night.

“As temperatures drop, expect things to freeze up,” said Graham.

On Friday it could rise to -6 at the warmest before dropping to -21 Friday night, and a high of -14 is predicted for Saturday.