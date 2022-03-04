Slippery roads ahead: freezing rain expected in Quebec this weekend

Get your windshield scrapers ready: freezing rain is expected across southern Quebec this weekend as a low pressure system tracks in from Colorado.

Light snow is expected Saturday evening, becoming five to 10 millimetres of freezing rain by Sunday morning, according to Environment Canada, affect mainly the regions north of the Saint Lawrence River.

Temperatures will reach 10 degrees Celsius by that afternoon.

With slippery roads ahead, Environment Canada is cautioning drivers and advising them to hold off on any non-essential travel plans.



