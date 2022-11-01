Slight decrease in Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations, 16 more deaths

An additional 16 people with COVID-19 have died in Quebec, bringing the total deaths in the province to 17,059 since the pandemic began.

Two of those deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, 12 in the last week, and two over a week ago.

On Tuesday, the Quebec Health Ministry also reported a decrease of seven COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 264 entries and 271 discharges.

There are currently 1,918 people in Quebec hospitals with COVID-19. Of those, 620 were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, whereas the rest tested positive while seeking treatment for other ailments.

Meanwhile, ICU numbers fell by four, with 15 entries and 19 discharges. There are currently 49 people in intensive care with COVID-19, 29 of whom were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus.

NEW CASES

A total of 887 positive COVID-19 PCR tests were logged on Tuesday. In addition, 129 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal.

There are 3,499 healthcare workers absent from the job for coronavirus-related reasons.

The province is monitoring 380 outbreaks.





VACCINATIONS

An additional 13,380 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Quebecers, it was reported Tuesday.

Right now, 62 per cent of Quebecers are considered to have basic vaccination status.

For minors, this means they've received at least two shots, or one shot plus one COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least two doses with one booster, or two doses plus on infection.

19 per cent of adults have gotten the jab since Aug. 15.

Meanwhile, 25 per cent have gotten it in the last five months. This rate is far higher among people over age 80 at 58 per cent. It's lowest among under-forties at eight per cent.