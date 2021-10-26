MONTREAL -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning people not to consume sliced mushrooms prepared for Metro grocery stores across Quebec and Ontario due to concerns of possible listeria contamination.

A recall issued Monday is for sliced white mushrooms from Carleton Mushroom in the 227-gram package with a best before date of Oct. 25, 2021.

Consumers are advised to throw out the recalled mushrooms or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The recall was issued due to testing by the CFIA. There have been no reported illnesses relating to the product.