MONTREAL -- There's a sense of excitement at the Saint-Bruno ski hill, as employees prepare to open for business amid a global pandemic.

"The overall experience in skiing will be amazing," said Michel Couture from Ski Saint-Bruno. "The only impact in the red zone will be limitation on the services we offer."

There will be no access to indoor spaces, restaurants will only offer takeout, and walk-ins are no longer welcome. Riders will either have to buy a season's pass or book a day pass online.

"The good news is the service will be better because the traffic will be smoother so it will be good for everyone because we won't have peak times," said Michel Couture from the ski hill.

Another change to come is for people without equipment -- if the region is in a red zone, day rentals will no longer be allowed. Instead, people will be able to rent gear for the entire season.

"So when they come they go ski-in/ski-out very quickly," Couture said. "So they have to get their equipment or buy some equipment."

Although riders will be wearing masks and googles, there will be changes to riding ski lifts -- in some cases, people will be asked to stay two metres apart and in others, only one person will be able to ride on a chair unless they are riding with someone in their household.

"On the orange and yellow zone there is no limit on the capacity of the lifts," Couture said. "But here where we are right now is in the red zone, so this is an issue and we will limit capacity up to 75 per cent."

Up to 300,000 people use the Saint-Bruno ski hill every season. Even with the new COVID-19 restrictions, Couture said he's hoping to see just as many people out this winter.

The slopes are set to open the second week of November.

Saint-Sauveur, on the other hand, said in a news release that it will be reducing the number of passes it sells this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Priority access to the slopes will be given to season pass holders.