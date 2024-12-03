Ski-Doo maker BRP lays off 120 workers in Quebec

BRP Inc. says it has laid off more than 120 workers and managers at three of its Quebec facilities.

Accounting for its decision, the Ski-Doo maker said the current economic climate and lower consumer demand requires "sound management of expenses."

A list of layoff notices received by Quebec's Employment Ministry shows the layoffs took place last month, hitting 60 employees in Montreal, 15 in Sherbrooke and 47 in Valcourt, where the company is headquartered.

The cuts come after some 1,150 layoffs across North America earlier this year, but BRP says they are small in proportion to the company's 20,000-strong workforce across the globe.

The move comes after a tough few quarters for BRP. In October it put its marine businesses up for sale as it looks to focus on powersports products and cut the cable to its money-losing boat brands.

The COVID-19 pandemic yielded a windfall for the outfit as North Americans turned to consumer products and outdoor recreation, but the subsequent inflation and higher interest rates have left buyers less eager.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.