Skateboarder, 21, dead following hit-and-run in Montreal

A 21-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run Wednesday evening in the eastern part of downtown Montreal.

The man was struck around 6:30 p.m. while riding his skateboard near Ste-Catherine Street and De Lormier Avenue. Montreal police (SPVM) say he was unconscious upon their arrival, and the driver had fled the scene.

The skateboarder was in critical condition after the incident, but police confirmed on Monday morning that he had died.

A 21-year old man was critically injured in a hit and run while riding his skateboard in downtown Montreal on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE FOUND

On Sunday night, officers discovered a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run parked in an empty lot on Sicard and Notre-Dame Streets, near Montreal's Old Port.

The vehicle was partially covered with a tarp, with no driver in sight.

Montreal police located a vehicle that may have been involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

The investigation is ongoing.