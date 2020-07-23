MONTREAL -- A six-year-old girl from the city's east end has died after being stabbed several times, Montreal police say.

Montreal police responded to a 911 call about the girl around 3 a.m. on Thursday, at which point they made their way to an apartment on Desautels St. near the Hochelaga St. intersection.

There, they found the girl – who had been injured by a sharp object – alongside a 36-year-old woman they later confirmed to be her mother. Police said early Thursday morning the mother had been taken into custody for questioning but later said she is in hospital being treated for minor injuries.



Police confirmed around noon that the girl has died, adding that the mother has yet to be interviewed about the incident. The girl's mother is considered an important witness, said Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

A perimeter has been established at the scene for SPVM investigators and crime scene technicians to analyze the area on Wednesday. Desautels St. is closed between Hochelaga St. and Pierre-de Coubertin Ave.



This is the 11th homicide of the year in Montreal.