MONTREAL -- A 6-year-old girl from the city’s east end is in hospital in critical condition due to stab wounds, Montreal police say.

Officers from the Service de police de la ville de Montreal (SPVM) responded to a 911 call about the girl around 3 a.m. on Thursday, at which point they made their way to an apartment on Desautels St. near the Hochelaga St. intersection.

There, they found the girl – who had been injured by a sharp object – alongside a 36-year-old woman. Police said early Wednesday morning the woman had been taken into custody for questioning but later said she is in hospital being treated for minor injuries. Police are not yet able to confirm the relationship between the two.

A perimeter has been established at the scene for SPVM investigators and crime scene technicians to analyze the area on Wednesday. Desautels St. is closed between Hochelaga St. and Pierre-de Coubertin Ave.