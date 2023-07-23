Six Ukrainian teens returning to Quebec to play hockey
A group of young Ukrainian refugees will be returning to Quebec City to play local hockey for at least two years, escaping the ongoing war, which has directly affected their hometowns and families.
“They’re going to Saint Patrick’s High School in Quebec City,” confirmed Sean Berube, one of a group of people who secured visitors’ visas for the boys. “All of them will be playing on the same team.”
Six boys, all of them aged 13, will make the trip from Ukraine to Quebec. They are Maksym Shtepa, Artem Kovalenko, Mykyta Staskevych, Ehor Kosenko, Matvi Kulish and Ehor Pyshalko. Some of them live in towns nearby ongoing shelling, while others live in the direct line of the Russian invasion.
“There have been some heavy bombings,” said Berube.
“One of our players, his apartment was pretty much burned down because of a missile strike,” he added. “They’re having a tough time.”
It will be a return trip for the six -- they were already members of an all-Ukrainian Peewee team that played an international tournament in Quebec City back in February.
They played for stadiums packed with spectators, attracting 18,000 people to their first game on Feb. 11. Some 18,000 fans packed into the Videotron Centre, many of whom were dressed in white, to symbolize peace, and waving Ukrainian Flags.
The team celebrated their first win that day against the Boston Junior Bruins.
Ukrainian peewee hockey players check out the arena as they arrive, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
"Congratulations on your great victory! You show us all your courage in such difficult circumstances. We are with you with all our heart,” wrote Quebec Premier Francois Legault to social media that evening.
While several of the young players had since returned to other countries in Eastern Europe, six of them went back to Ukraine. Before they left, according to Berube, they had asked to stay in Quebec.
“I saw those players who didn’t want to go back, they wanted to stay,” he said. “I thought, ‘well there should be a part two, and a part three, to this project.’”
He says they’re waiting to find out how long their visas will allow them to stay, but that it’s possible they could be allowed to remain until 2025.
A PERSONAL MISSION
Berube says he feels personally attached to the players. “My heart is really tied to Ukraine,” he told CTV.
“Thirty years ago, when I was 14 years old, I went to play there for three years,” he said, adding that he had lived with a Ukrainian family during his time in the country. “So, of course, I really want to give back to Ukraine.”
He says the six will start out playing high school hockey with local teams, but that the boys have expressed interest in reaching the major junior level and beyond.
“I want to give those boys a chance to really live their childhood,” he said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A terminally ill federal inmate wants to be released so he can die outside of prison. He's been refused, so he's applying for MAID.
A terminally ill man who's spent decades in prison doesn't want to die behind bars. Denied a compassionate release, he's now considering a medically assisted death.
'Nova Scotians are resilient': Premier vows to rebuild province amid catastrophic flooding
As Nova Scotia continues to endure intense rainfall, Premier Tim Houston vowed to rebuild the province as the flooding has left many stranded and destroyed bridges and homes.
Canada's standard of living falling behind other advanced economies: TD
A new economic report from TD says Canada is falling behind the standard-of-living curve compared to its peers.
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
'Extreme heat can be fatal': B.C. coroner investigating 3 recent heat deaths
As the province continues to see more broken heat records, the BC Coroners Service is investigating three deaths where hyperthermia is suspected as the cause this year, CTV News has learned.
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other
More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana's largest city, police said Sunday.
John Stamos says he tried to quit ‘Full House’ at first: ‘I hated that show’
John Stamos spoke candidly about his time on the hit family-friendly sitcom “Full House,” and his comments may surprise you.
Djokovic to skip National Bank Open in Canada due to fatigue
Novak Djokovic will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue, organizers announced on Sunday.
Toronto
-
'Oppenheimer' tech issues at IMAX screenings in Ontario only available at 30 theatres in the world
Moviegoers who scored elusive tickets to Oppenheimer’s premier screening in Toronto were met with disappointment as technical issues plagued the 'gold standard' IMAX 70-millimetre format.
-
Most illegal eviction fines are less than one month's rent: Ontario NDP
Ontario’s rental market watchdog doesn’t often fine landlords for evicting tenants illegally — and when it does, most fines are under $2000, according to new data.
-
Police investigating death of woman in Mississauga a homicide
Peel police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman in Mississauga as a homicide.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
-
New Brunswick RCMP end search for armed man in Minto, one person in custody
An emergency alert has been issued by New Brunswick RCMP telling residents of Minto to shelter inside with doors locked.
-
P.E.I. pride parade bans political groups, messaging
There are pride events across the island this week, culminating in the pride parade next weekend. As a form of protest, organizers will not be allowing political groups, political floats, branding or materials.
London
-
‘Love is Love’: Record 134 entries in London Pride Parade
Thousands lined Queen’s Avenue in downtown London, Ont. for the 27th annual Pride London parade.
-
Fanshawe Pioneer Village travels back in time to the Regency Era
On Sunday, visitors at the Fanshawe Pioneer Village travelled back in time to a village during the War of 1812 in the Regency period.
-
Western Graduate student breaks barriers in mathematics
A University of Western Ontario graduate student is breaking barriers in the field of math by using her skills to better her community, and contribute to scientific research.
Northern Ontario
-
No new fires reported in the northeast, northwest prepares for more potential starts
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and most of the area is no longer consider at severe risk for forest fires, officials say.
-
'A long journey': Reconciliation happening day by day, one year after Pope's apology
This week marks one year since Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people. While the apology met a mixed response, former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine says it was extremely important.
-
Northern Ont. athletes make strong showing at North American Indigenous Games
The 2023 North American Indigenous Games wrapped up in Halifax, N.S. Sunday. More than 5,000 athletes competed at 21 venues across Nova Scotia – including many from northern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Wasa residents ‘ready to flee’ with St. Mary’s River wildfire in sight
Residents of a small southeastern British Columbia community in the East Kootenays are prepared if an evacuation order is put in place.
-
'Camp Courage' graduates test drive a career in emergency services
Twenty-four young women graduated from Camp Courage on Saturday with skills and knowledge related to a life in emergency services.
-
Calgarians join John's Journey Walk to support mental health
Dozens of Calgarians laced up their sneakers for a five-kilometre fundraising walk in support of mental health, addiction and recovery Saturday.
Kitchener
-
K-W Canadian Blood Services asks regional residents to donate as ‘inventory reaches levels of concern’
There is an urgent appeal for the gift of life. Canadian Blood Services says it needs more donations in Waterloo region because their blood inventory has dropped to a concerning level.
-
Youth tennis athletes play in Waterloo for Team Ontario qualifying tournament
The province's best 10 to 12 year-old tennis players were in town Sunday for a Team Ontario qualifying tournament.
-
Motorcyclist injured after swerving to avoid vehicle: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Waterloo that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
'He disappeared in the water': Family of suspected drowning victim at Cultus Lake seeks closure
A Surrey man is believed to have drowned in Cultus Lake last week, and his family remains without closure.
-
100 Brazilian firefighters deployed to Prince George fire centre
For the first time ever, a team from Brazil has joined the B.C. wildfire fight.
-
Allegedly abducted children still missing on day 5 of Amber Alert
An Amber Alert issued for two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother in B.C. is ongoing for a fifth day.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mom runs goalie camp for low-income families in honour of sons killed in 2016
An Edmonton mother is honouring the memory of her two sons, by helping other kids play the sport they loved.
-
Edmontonians asked not to dial 911 over 'gas odour'
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is asking residents not to call 911 if they smell a natural gas odour in parts of the city.
-
Fire damages playground in Summerside, cause not yet known
A portion of the playground at Father Michael Mireau School has been closed off after a fire Saturday.
Windsor
-
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Michigan
Windsor police say one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives, a man who has been wanted for first-degree murder since last November, has been arrested.
-
WIDAFEST ready to set example with carbon zero festival
A small group of walkers that will undoubtedly grow into large crowds by the end of the week -- the Windsor International Diaspora African Festival, or WIDAFEST, is now underway.
-
Teen arrested after allegedly assaulting man with bear mace
Windsor police arrested a teen Saturday evening after he allegedly sprayed a man in the face with “a harmful chemical.”
Regina
-
Local photographer honours father's memory by helping cancer patients reclaim confidence
A local photographer is using her camera skills to help cancer patients reclaim some confidence, while also honouring her father’s memory.
-
Heat warnings in effect for Regina, parts of southern and central Sask.
Heat warnings are in effect for parts of southern and central Saskatchewan, including the City of Regina, as of early Sunday morning.
-
Swift Current area thunderstorm brings hail and flash flooding
A thunderstorm rolled through Swift Current on Saturday night, bringing along hail and flash flooding.
Ottawa
-
Water quality advisory continues for Casselman, Ont. tap water
A water quality advisory remains in effect for the municipality of Casselman, Ont., due to high levels of manganese in the drinking water.
-
As Ottawa's LRT remains offline, OC Transpo boss is quiet about progress to restore service
OC Transpo had little new to report Sunday as R1 replacement bus service resumed along the route of the still shut down LRT.
-
A festival packed weekend in Ottawa
It was a packed street for the final day of the Ottawa Asian Fest Night Market with each visitor waiting patiently for a taste of traditional street food.
Saskatoon
-
100-year-old Sask. air force veteran takes to the skies once more
One-hundred-year-old Reginald "Crash" Harrison comes by his nickname honestly. A veteran of the Second World War, Harrison had his airplane blow up on the runway before he was even deployed after a 500-pound bomb dislodged from the bomb bay.
-
Saskatoon city admin. says hiring freeze could have 'unpredictable impact'
In a report before Saskatoon’s next special budget meeting, city administration is warning councillors that a hiring freeze could have an “unpredictable impact” on services.
-
'We've got to get healthy': Riders fall to Lions in defensive battle
The B.C. Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9 in a defensive battle on Saturday night in Vancouver.