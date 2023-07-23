Six Ukrainian boys who came to Quebec for hockey tournament will return for school
A group of young Ukrainian refugees will be returning to Quebec City to play local hockey for at least two years, escaping the ongoing war, which has directly affected their hometowns and families.
“They’re going to Saint Patrick’s High School in Quebec City,” confirmed Sean Berube, one of a group of people who secured visitors’ visas for the boys. “All of them will be playing on the same team.”
Six boys, all of them aged 13, will make the trip from Ukraine to Quebec. They are Maksym Shtepa, Artem Kovalenko, Mykyta Staskevych, Ehor Kosenko, Matvi Kulish and Ehor Pyshalko. Some of them live in towns nearby ongoing shelling, while others live in the direct line of the Russian invasion.
“There have been some heavy bombings,” said Berube.
“One of our players, his apartment was pretty much burned down because of a missile strike,” he added. “They’re having a tough time.”
It will be a return trip for the six -- they were already members of an all-Ukrainian Peewee team that played an international tournament in Quebec City back in February.
They played for stadiums packed with spectators, attracting 18,000 people to their first game on Feb. 11. Some 18,000 fans packed into the Videotron Centre, many of whom were dressed in white, to symbolize peace, and waving Ukrainian Flags.
The team celebrated their first win that day against the Boston Junior Bruins.
Ukrainian peewee hockey players check out the arena as they arrive, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
"Congratulations on your great victory! You show us all your courage in such difficult circumstances. We are with you with all our heart,” wrote Quebec Premier Francois Legault to social media that evening.
While several of the young players had since returned to other countries in Eastern Europe, six of them went back to Ukraine. Before they left, according to Berube, they had asked to stay in Quebec.
“I saw those players who didn’t want to go back, they wanted to stay,” he said. “I thought, ‘well there should be a part two, and a part three, to this project.’”
He says they’re waiting to find out how long their visas will allow them to stay, but that it’s possible they could be allowed to remain until 2025.
A PERSONAL MISSION
Berube says he feels personally attached to the players. “My heart is really tied to Ukraine,” he told CTV.
“Thirty years ago, when I was 14 years old, I went to play there for three years,” he said, adding that he had lived with a Ukrainian family during his time in the country. “So, of course, I really want to give back to Ukraine.”
He says the six will start out playing high school hockey with local teams, but that the boys have expressed interest in reaching the major junior level and beyond.
“I want to give those boys a chance to really live their childhood,” he said.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Ahead of what's shaping up to be a sizable cabinet shuffle expected on Wednesday, four of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ministers have announced they won't be running again.
Ottawa buys nine Airbus planes to replace Air Force Polaris fleet that transports PM
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Manitoba, Saskatchewan sign agreements with feds as part of gender-based violence action plan
Two provinces have signed bilateral agreements with the federal government as part of its action plan to end gender-based violence.
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at university basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
Biden's dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
President Joe Biden 's dog Commander bit Secret Service officers at least 10 times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a trip to the hospital for an injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.
'Verified human': Worldcoin users queue up for iris scans
People around the world are getting their eyeballs scanned in exchange for a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, shrugging off concerns among privacy campaigners and data regulators.
China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the U.S.
China on Tuesday removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi, in a move that has already fuelled rumours over the personal lives and political rivalries of China's Communist Party elite.
Toronto
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Here's everything we know about the Scarborough RT derailment
The Scarborough RT will be replaced by shuttle busses “until it is safe” after a train derailment sent several people to hospital Monday night.
-
Shooting in Brampton that killed man in his 60s was ‘targeted’: police
A shooting that killed a man in his 60s on Monday night in west Brampton was not random, say police.
-
Video shows bicycle cop being struck by fleeing stolen vehicle in Toronto
Police have released new video of a shocking incident in Toronto, in which a bicycle cop was struck by a stolen vehicle.
Atlantic
-
RCMP to provide update on children missing in torrential Nova Scotia flooding
Police are expected to provide an update today on the search for two young children who were swept away in weekend flooding in Nova Scotia.
-
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch, heat warnings issued in the Maritimes
Hot and muggy weather is forecast to persist through Friday for the Maritimes.
London
-
Hottest temperatures of the summer set to arrive this week
For the first time this summer, we could hit 31 C and with the humidex, it will feel above 40 C by Friday.
-
Hundreds of new jobs coming to CAMI Assembly
The auto plant in Ingersoll, Ont. will be building battery modules in the second quarter of 2024.
-
Elderly man injured in home invasion
An 81-year-old man is recovering at home with 100 stitches to his head and hands following an armed home invasion in Sarnia.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot
A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.
-
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
-
North Bay paving scammer on the run from police was exploiting 'illegal immigrants'
North Bay police are looking for a suspect operating a paving scam involving Mexican nationals who have been apprehended for illegally living and working in Canada.
Calgary
-
Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary
An hours-long police chase in Calgary and outside the city resulted in three people being taken into custody Monday evening.
-
Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research
A Winnipeg man running and walking across Canada passed through Calgary on Monday. Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.
-
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
Kitchener
-
Witnesses help rescue pilot after emergency landing on Belwood Lake: OPP
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
-
Here's why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.
-
Police search for suspect believed to be connected to 8 Cambridge break-ins
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking to locate a man wanted in connection to eight break-and-enters in Cambridge this summer.
Vancouver
-
Three-legged dog rescued from B.C. wildfire evacuation zone, reunited with owners
Volunteers at a makeshift emergency animal shelter for pets of B.C. wildfire evacuees recently witnessed the joyful reunion of a pup named Three Leg with her humans.
-
B.C. man banned from teaching for life after dating student he met online
A B.C. high school teacher has been banned from his profession for life after developing a relationship described as “inappropriately close” with a student.
-
BC Ferries passengers facing 9-sailing wait from Vancouver-Victoria on Tuesday
Passengers hoping to catch a ferry from Vancouver to Victoria without a reservation faced a nine-sailing wait Tuesday morning, with the Coastal Celebration vessel still undergoing repairs.
Edmonton
-
Homicide detectives investigating north Edmonton death
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a weapons complaint in north Edmonton on Monday.
-
Pedestrian killed in highway crash north of Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a highway crash in the Lac La Biche area.
-
Come on Barbie, let's go shopping: Barbie pop-up opens in West Edmonton Mall
As Barbie-fever continues across the globe, fans of the iconic doll can check out a a new Barbie pop-up shop at the Indigo store in West Edmonton Mall.
Windsor
-
Windsor police officer recognized for bravery after fiery Amherstburg crash
Windsor police Chief Jason Bellaire is recognizing an officer’s brave efforts in saving a person’s life after a fiery crash in Amherstburg.
-
Ontario and Michigan agreement aims to strengthen economic ties
Ontario and Michigan officials say a new partnership will increase trade, attract investment and encourage job creation in both jurisdictions.
-
Suspect sought following break-in at east Windsor garden centre
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a break-in at an outdoor garden centre on the east side of the city.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's social housing vacancy rate more than doubles in 10 years: documents
Documents show more social housing units are sitting vacant in Saskatchewan.
-
Man in serious condition after attempted murder in Moose Jaw, police say
Moose Jaw police are investigating an attempted murder that took place on Monday afternoon that left a man in hospital in serious condition.
-
Sask. traffic stop leads to over $12,000 in cash seized
What started as a traffic stop on a Saskatchewan highway eventually led to five arrests, a theft from a business being solved and over $12,000 in cash being recovered.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo bus and motorcycle collide on St. Laurent Boulevard
Ottawa police say an OC Transpo bus and a motorcycle crashed on St. Laurent Boulevard early Tuesday afternoon.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Ahead of what's shaping up to be a sizable cabinet shuffle expected on Wednesday, four of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ministers have announced they won't be running again.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in Ottawa two days before local byelection
Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited Ottawa on Tuesday, just days before a provincial byelection in a local riding, to tout government spending on rapid bridge replacements on Highway 417.
Saskatoon
-
'You've stepped in it': Saskatoon city council works to tackle projected $52 million funding gap
Saskatoon city council sat down again Tuesday morning to chart a course to tackle a projected budget shortfall of more than $50 million.
-
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
-
Taxpayers' federation adds to list of groups calling for Saskatoon spending cuts
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is adding its organization to growing calls for spending cuts at Saskatoon city hall to reduce the property tax burden and tackle a looming budget shortfall of more than $50 million