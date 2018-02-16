Six transport company employees hospitalized after spill
Six employees of a Boucherville transport company were hospitalized after a spill on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 12:04PM EST
A workplace accident at a Boucherville transportation company left six employees hospitalized on Friday.
The six employees of Transport Guilbault on Tremblay Rd. were exposed to liquid resin after a spill.
The victims were conscious when they were taken to hospital. They were complaining of headaches and some had vomited.