

La Presse Canadienne





Six teenagers in the Quebec City area could face charges of possession and distribution of child pornography for circulating intimate photos of minors.

The suspects are boys between 12 and 14 years old, all students of Séminaire des Pères Maristes, were arrested by Quebec City police late Wednesday.

They have been released on a promise to appear in court, and have been banned from contact with their alleged victims.

SPVQ spokesperson Mélissa Cliche said that if charges are laid against them, they could be sentenced to community service or jail time in a youth centre.

The authorities were alerted in mid-April by officials at Séminaire des Pères Maristes. The police unit specialized in the sexual exploitation of minors was then mobilized.

On Thursday morning, Education minister Sébastien Proulx, acknowledged the "worrying" nature of this case, but maintained that he will not ban the use of cell phones in the classroom.