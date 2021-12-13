Montreal police (SPVM) has arrested six teenagers for allegedly making threatening remarks against numerous schools across the Greater Montreal area.

This comes as a high school in Châteauguay, on Montreal's South Shore, closed its doors for the day due to threats on social media.

Police confirmed the teens arrested are between the ages of 13 and 17-years-old.

Monday morning, the force hinted "the situation is evolving."

Several schools in the Montreal area have been targeted by online threats in recent weeks.

"It's a phenomenon on social media that caused all this," said Manuel Couture, spokesperson for Montreal police. "Our cyber investigation unit did a tremendous amount of work over the weekend to track down, identify and arrest the people responsible for the threats."

The force notes patrol officers will be onsite in several school areas throughout the day Monday.

"It is important to remember that this is a serious crime and at the SPVM, we take these threats very seriously," said Couture.