LONGUEUIL, QUE. -- The Longueuil Police Department (SPAL) on the South Shore of Montreal conducted a police operation Friday night after an armed assault that occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Dollard St.

The SPAL said it arrested six teenagers after citizens called 911 regarding youths who appeared to be victims of an armed assault, according to SPAL spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.

The police said no one was injured and did not say what type of weapon was used.

A dog handler was on the scene in the evening and police were looking for clues about the suspects who were transported to police headquarters for questioning.

The SPAL is asking witnesses to this event to contact 911.

-- this report by the Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021.