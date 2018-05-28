

The Canadian Press





Six Montrealers are facing extradition to the United States to face fraud charges in connection with an alleged phoney lottery scheme.

Court documents allege the fraud artists used prepaid cellphones to call Americans and then tell them to send money to cover taxes, transfer fees and insurance.

The accused range in age from 53 to 72 and were arrested at the request of prosecutors in Pennsylvania.

American authorities allege the group was part of a network that operated out of Montreal from 2011 to 2013.

Le Journal de Montreal reported the six allegedly defrauded Americans of US$1.35 million by making them believe they had won a Canadian lottery.

The alleged victims never received the winning lottery money they were promised.