

CTV Montreal





Six people were injured in a pileup on Highway 10, near Brossard, Thursday evening.

According to the Surete du Quebec, several ambulances were dispatched to the scene around 5:30 p.m..

First reports indicate that a vehicle heading west veered from its lane, crossed the median, and hit two other cars travelling in the opposite direction.

Eastbound Highway 10 was temporarily closed in both directions, but has since re-opened to traffic.

Experts from Transports Quebec were dispatched to the scene to establish the exact circumstances.